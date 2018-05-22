CAMTEL partners with SatADSL to connect Cameroon

Cameroon’s national telecommunications provider, Camtel, has partnered with a provider of professional VSAT services via satellite, dubbed SatADSL, to provide satellite connectivity across Cameroon.

Going by a press release issued by officials of both companies, the formal agreement follows a pilot launch of SatADSL’s range of competitive satellite connectivity solutions across a variety of public and private enterprises and communities in Cameroon, including schools, post offices, hospitals and banks.

The release states that SatADSL now plans to integrate and deploy its VSAT services across the country, enabling Camtel to offer competitive broadband packages to even the most rural areas.

“We chose to partner with SatADSL because its solutions will enable us to target the widest possible spectrum of end-users, meaning the broadband services will truly benefit entire communities,” said David Nkoto Emane, CEO at Camtel. “SatADSL’s knowledge of the region and technical expertise played a big role in the pilot’s success and we look forward to extending the project.”

Under the agreement, SatADSL will fulfil all of Camtel’s satellite connectivity requirements across all frequency ranges, Ku-, Ka- and C-band.

Camtel is the latest telecommunication operator in Africa to deploy SatADSL’s services which are offered through the unique Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP). The complete OSS/BSS, carrier-grade, fully redundant platform allows operators to easily outsource satellite services, reducing the cost of providing ubiquitous connectivity by enabling fast, flexible and future-proof satellite connectivity via the cloud for the first time, eliminating the need for physical infrastructure.

Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at SatADSL Caroline De Vos said: “As an organization that strives to bridge the digital divide in Africa, we are delighted to partner with Camtel to blanket Cameroon with much-needed connectivity. Our innovative C-SDP also means Camtel will be able to offer highly competitive packages for a range of end-users.”

