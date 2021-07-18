CAMTEL’s optic fibre now interconnects Cameroon, Gabon

Cameroon and Gabon are now interconnected by a fibre optic network which is expected to boost the digital economy of both countries.

The 22-kilometre infrastructure was launched on Thursday July 15 in the border locality of Meyo-Kye (Gabon) by the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng and Gabon’s Minister of State, Minister of Communication and Digital economy Edgard Anicet Mboumbou Miyakon.

The infrastucture is laid underground through Kye Ossi in Cameroon and Bitam in Gabon and interconnected by a box on the Ntem Bridge that separates both countries.

Launching the infrastructure, the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng said it is a strong move in achieving sub regional integration and equally represents the the will of the Heads of States to translate this dream into reaity.

Minister Libom Likeng added that the infrastructure will improve on the quality of digital services offered and boost e-learning, videoconferencing, e-commerce, telework, telemedicine, file transfer etc.

The setting up of the infrastructure follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed on November 28, 2019 in Libreville, Gabon and falls within the framework of the broader Central African Backbone Project (CAB4).

Presenting the merits of the infrastructure, CAMTEL’s Technical Director, Clement Ayafor said the infrastructure is technically sustainable with impeccable service rates that respect standards of the International Telecommunications Union.