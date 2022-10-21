Health › News

Cameroon : Camwater Announces Four Days Disruption of Water Supply

Published on 21.10.2022 at 10h55 by JDC

Camwater

The Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation (Camwater) just announced Yaounde will be face disruptions from 21-24th October 2022.

Camwater does not specify which areas of the city will be affected by the cuts, but promises that “a refuelling activity by tankers will be implemented to supply the affected areas in the meantime”. A supply programme is regularly communicated by the general management. It indicates the times of passage and the districts where drinking water is distributed.

The reason: “maintenance work on its works in the production stations of Akomnyada and Mefou“, says a statement signed on 18 October.

The Akomnyada station, one of the main stations supplying the city, is the focus of attention. Malfunctions recorded in the said station, particularly in the treatment of water, have been the cause of shortages that have lasted for months.

