What can Cameroon learn from Switzerland’s plurilingualism?

This is a question which Cameroonian authorities seek to attempt an answer to with the presence of the Swiss Federal Delegate for Plurilingualism, Nicoletta Mariolini in Cameroon.

Cameroon’s National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism has been learning and acquiring best practices from the Swiss Federal Delegate since Monday in Yaounde.

“It was the first exchange of our experiences. Switzerland can also discover a lot of common points in knowing the experience of Cameroon.” Nicoletta Mariolini told the press after the working session.

“The experience in Switzerland is to preserve and protect language minorities and the representation of the language communities at the Federal level. Our concept is to share responsibilities at each level of our institutions and to share responsibilities with the society as a whole because plurilingualism can only be rich with the sharing of responsibilities.”

Nicoletta Mariolini later presented presented notions and values implemented by the Swiss Confederation as both parties discussed possible areas of cooperation and how to help Cameroon live together in its multicultural setting.

She later had another working session with the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella as both parties discussed on the importance of reinforce all languages as a means of fostering the spirit of living together.

“It was an exchange concerning our experiences related to bilingualism and other topics, »Nicoleta said.

But did the Minister present the real state of Bilingualism to the swiss Federal Delegate ? This is where concrete solutions can be found where the true, honest and factual situation is diagnosed for a better results.

If the Cameroonian authorities can not present the true state of bilingualism and multiculturalism in Cameroon, then the wrong solutions will be proposed and Nicoletta Mariolini’s five-day stay in Cameroon will just be as good as a leisure trip.