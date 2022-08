The initiative is carried out with the participation of the ministry in charge of SMEs and that in charge of vocational training. The objective is to facilitate digital transformation for a more profitable economic sector.

It is known as the TECHWOMEN FACTORY. This project is set up by the Cameroon Youth School Tech Incubator (CAYSTI) and it enjoys funding from Global Affairs Canada and technical support from Cuso International. This year, it is a question of offering ample technological skills to young people from the 10 regions of Cameroon. A total of 179 young people, more than 80% of whom are women, have benefited from it. For 9 months, they will be exposed to the basics of digital; which will allow them to easily fit into the job market, in this case in the economic sector.

For the Minister in charge of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Achille Bassilekin III, this initiative aims to promote globalization and it will enable the beneficiaries to become creators of jobs and wealth. He made this known during the mid-term evaluation ceremony of the TECH WOMEN FACTORY project on August 25th.