Canada Seeks New Business Opportunities in Cameroon

Last September 28, 2022, the French-speaking region of Canada, Quebec, opened an economic office in Douala.

Canadian region, Quebec, is set to conquer the central Africa sub-regional market. This is the purpose of it just launching the operation. The main objective of the newly created economic office is to explore and promote partnership and business opportunities countrie of the CEMAC sub-region (Economic Community of Central African States) and Quebec.

This office will work on prospecting the Cameroonian and Gabonese markets to find outlets for Quebec expertise. Expertise mainly relating to the mining sector, infrastructure, Ntics, telecommunications, agro-industry (transformation component), services, education, electromechanics, automobile mechanics and electronics, etc.

“Quebec’s expertise is in the mining sector, infrastructure, digital, telecoms. We are looking for partnerships with local companies in these sectors. My role is to be the point of contact, the focal point, helping Quebec companies that want to come to Cameroon. My role is also to help Cameroonian companies by finding them reliable partners in Quebec,” explained Sandra Gouadjio, the economic affairs attaché of the new representation.

Quebec also intends to extend its interest to the other four CEMAC countries (Chad, CAR, Congo, and Equatorial Guinea).