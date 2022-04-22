Canada-Volleyball: Cameroonian Davina Ngameni Crowned Best Player Of The Women’s Championship

The Seneca Sting player was named top volleyball player of the inter college competition dubbed Ontario Colleges Athletic Association for the 2021-2022 season.

She is 20 years old. And she is already doing wonders. Reine Ngameni Mbopda Davina left Bafia Volleyball Club few months ago and flew to Canada. Arriving on this side, her talent did not take long to utter itself.

Evolving with the Canadian club of Seneca Sting, the one who plays as sweeper both with the national team as with her club quickly became known. The crown did not take long. She is just from receiving the distinction of best player of the women’s volleyball championship of the OCCA, Ontario Colleges Athletic Association. An award regarding the 2021-2022 season. OCCA is an inter-college competition in the Canadian region of Ontario.

Since her arrival in Canada, Davina Ngameni has seduced the club staff with her stability in receiving and relaunching balls. Performances that have guaranteed her to always be starter throughout the season. No wonder she was also named her club’s most used player in the 2021-2022 season.

With Cameroon, she played in the different categories of the indomitable lionesses team, winning with the top team the African Volleyball Championship in 2021. She is one of the players on which Jean René Akono will rely during the women’s volleyball world championship that will take place from September 23 to October 15, 2022 co-organized by Holland and Poland.