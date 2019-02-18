Canadian firm tests new Uganda Airlines bombadier plane

Published on 18.02.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Uganda Airlines’ first Bombardier CRJ-900 (CRJ9) has undergone a test flight at Montreal Mirabel International Airport, Canada.According to a Uganda government statement the Bombardier is on the fleet of the four planes that Uganda expects to kick start its airline revival.

The government further notes that the Bombardier CRJ 900 is a regional aircraft that carries 76 passengers and has a maximum weight of 38,329 kg at takeoff.

It flies at 830 kmhr top speed.

Uganda Airlines is projected to commence operations this year, with flight destinations around Africa, and beyond.

The four Bombardier CRJ900 planes which will fly to regional destinations such as Nairobi, Kigali, Bujumbura and Juba among others.

In 2018 the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft company signed a firm order for four new CRJ900 regional jets with the Uganda National Airlines Company.

According to the aircraft’s price list the firm order is valued at approximately $190million.

Uganda’s flagship carrier the Uganda Airlines ceased operations in 2001.