Canadian Governor General to participate in Rwanda genocide remembrance

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Monday announced that Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will be in Rwanda to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the genocide.Governor Payette will be in Rwanda from April 4 to 9 on the invitation of President Paul Kagame.

During the genocide commemoration the Governor General will lay a wreath to honour the more than 800,000 victims – Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Canada says it recognizes the members of the UN peace support mission in Rwanda, including Canadian peacekeepers and General Roméo Dallaire, who risked their lives to save others and protect those seeking refuge.

“We remain committed to working with partners to promote international human rights and prevent atrocities like this from ever happening again” Trudeau said in a statement.

During the visit, the Governor General will also tour the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, to underline the importance of promoting STEM-related careers for young people so that they are prepared for the job market.