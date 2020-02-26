Candidate in chaotic G.Bissau vote says will take oath Thursday

Published on 26.02.2020 at 20h54 by AFP

One of two candidates in Guinea-Bissau’s presidential election said he would be sworn in on Thursday, even though a bitter row over the vote remains unresolved after nearly two months.

Umaro Sissoco Embalo made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, referencing a decision in his favour by the country’s electoral commission.

“In a spirit of unity and national harmony, I invite all my compatriots to my inauguration ceremony, which will take place tomorrow,” he said.

Embalo, a 47-year-old former general and prime minister, won 53.55 percent of the votes in the December 29 elections, according to the National Electoral Commission.

Domingos Simoes Pereira, 56, from Guinea-Bissau’s traditional ruling party, the PAIGC, won 46.45 percent — a score that he has denounced as fraudulent.

The Supreme Court, responding to a petition filed by the PAIGC, has issued rulings requiring a check of the vote tally sheets.

However, this has failed to resolve the dispute, and a row has arisen between the Supreme Court and the election panel.

On Tuesday, the election commission confirmed the results that it had announced, while the PAIGC stood by its objections.

A Guinea-Bissau lawyer, Armando Tchoba Dos Santos, told AFP that the Supreme Court was required to issue a new ruling in the affair within 48 hours.

Guinea-Bissau, a West African state with a reputation for graft and as a transit point for cocaine smuggling, has seen four coups and 16 attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

Two-thirds of its 1.8 million people live below the poverty line despite abundant reserves in bauxite and phosphates and rich potential in forestry and tourism.

Embalo had said on Sunday, on his return from a foreign trip, that he expected to be inaugurated on Thursday and that it would be a low-key affair.

Guinea-Bissau “cannot afford the luxury of a sumptuous ceremony,” he said.

His victory has already been recognised by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, by the United States and by Senegal, Guinea-Bissau’s influential neighbour.

However, parliament has to give the go-ahead to the inauguration, which faces the challenge of securing the support of the PAIGC, which wields the majority in the legislature.

The country’s constitution provides for power-sharing between the presidency and the legislature — often stoking institutional tensions.

“It is more and more difficult to think of a scenario under which Embalo will not be inaugurated,” said Pedro Seabra, a specialist at the Center for International Studies thinktank in Lisbon.

“But what we don’t know is: When?”

The armed forces has said it will not intervene, and its chief of staff has vowed to send any agitator “straight to the cemetery”.

The country’s last coup, in 2012, was followed two years later by presidential elections.

“It may be unprecedented in West Africa to have a Supreme Court decision that fundamentally changes the results of a presidential election,” said analyst Vincent Foucher.

“But who knows? Guinea-Bissau is full of surprises.”