Cape Town wins bid to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens finals

The South African city of Cape Town, popularly known as The Mother City here, will host the Rugby World Cup Sevens finals in 2022, the World Rugby Council said in Tokyo on Tuesday.This will be the first time the event will held in Africa. Sevens rugby is a junior version of the 15-a-side rugby format whose teams are currently involved in the 2019 World Rugby Cup tournament that concludes at the weekend with a final pitting South Africa against England in Yokohama.

The seven-a-side rugby made its Olympic debut in 2016 in Brazil, and will return for the Tokyo Games next year, according to World Rugby Council.

The three-day event will be held at the 55 000-capacity Cape Town Stadium in September 2022, the council said.

The competition will feature 24 men’s and 16 women’s seven-a-side teams, World Rugby said.