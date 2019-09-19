Cape Verde Cutsoms draws inspiration from Senegal’s GAÏNDE 2000

Customs experts from Cape Verde, who are on a working visit to Senegal, have expressed readiness to draw inspiration from GAÏNDÉ to set up a single window in their country.By Fatimata Kane

“GAÏNDE 2000 was called upon to present us with its interesting model. This company has worked with private partners but also with the Senegalese Customs,” Jean-Pierre Sylva, computer scientist at Cape Verde’s Customs Directorate said during an exploratory visit to GAÏNDE 2000’s headquarters last Friday.

According to Sylva, in recent years his country wanted to launch a one-stop shop to facilitate foreign trade.

After benefitting from experience-sharing from two countries that had already set up the single window, namely Rwanda and Mauritius, Cape Verde finally chose Senegal to set up this system, drawing inspiration from the GAÏNDE 2000 model.

“We are focusing more on Senegal because there is historical proximity and we are also thinking of creating a cooperative relationship with the Senegalese Customs,” said Sylva, a member of the Cape Verdean delegation.

Sylva who was accompanied by other information technology experts, added that the GAÏNDE 2000 model is “adaptable” to Cape Verde.

For a week, the Cape Verdean delegation was supervised by the GAÏNDE 2000 and Senegalese Customs teams.