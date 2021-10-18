Cape Verde: Opposition candidate leading in presidential vote count

Cape Verde’s opposition candidate José Maria Neves has won the island nation’s presidential election with 51 percent of the vote, according to provisional results seen by APA on Monday.Carlos Veiga who was chosen by the ruling party as its candidate polled 43 percent of the ballot.

There was a 48.3 percent turnout for Sunday’s presidential vote, according to the electoral commission.

Five other candidates have been involved in the race for the presidency to replace President Jorge Carlo Fonseca.

The current president had served his second and final five-year term and is therefore disqualified by the Cape Verdean constitution to run for the presidency again.

Should Neves maintain such a lead, he could avoid a run-off with his closest rival Veiga who has since conceded poll defeat.