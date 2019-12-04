Capital market is critical in achieving SDGs – NSE boss

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has said that the capital market plays a critical role in delivering sustainable socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria.Speaking at the award ceremony of the 19th NSE Essay Competition for Senior Secondary Schools in Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos, Onyema emphasized the need for innovative solutions to leverage the capital market for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We need to connect people with products and services that build human and physical capital, as well as bridge infrastructural gaps in Nigeria.

“We have also identified the critical role of millennial in achieving these outcomes evidenced by the overwhelming interest today’s youth have shown in this exercise. We were not only delighted by the thousands of entries we received this year – up over 100% from last year – but also impressed by the quality of progressive solutions articulated in the submissions, some of which will be presented today,” Onyema said.

Miss Adeniyi Adesewa of Grandmates Secondary School was announced as the first place winner of the NSE Essay Competition out of 40,966 applicants across Nigeria.

She was awarded a N500,000 (about $1639) scholarship fund for her university education; N500,000 worth of equity investment; and a laptop, while Grandmates Secondary School was awarded 3 desktop computers and a printer.

Miss Temiloluwa Oladipo and Master Adeoye Okhaioisevai both of Oritamefa Baptist Model School emerged second and third respectively and they were each presented with a scholarship for university education, equity investment and a laptop, along with desktop computers and a printer for the school.

A statement by the NSE said that in addition, the top 3 winners were given the prestigious honour of a Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange, while 7 other finalists received laptops in recognition of their good performance.

The NSE Essay Competition is designed to develop a culture of wealth creation amongst Nigerian youth towards “Building a Financially Savvy Generation”.

“Over the last 19 years, the competition has successfully increased awareness and inspired active participation of the youth in Nigeria’s capital market,” the statement added.