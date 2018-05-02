CAR: 16 killed including two Senegalese in Bangui attacks

Two Senegalese nationals living in the Central African Republic died in Bangui on Tuesday during clashes between Séléka (Muslims) and anti-balaka (Christians) groups.According to the Senegalese daily L’Observateur, “the victims were attacked in broad daylight in Bangui by armed anti-balaka.

The paper added that the Senegalese had been living in Bangui with their families for several years, and were traders.

On the same day, 16 people died in an attack on the Our Lady of Fatima church in Bangui, including Father Albert Toungoumalet Baba.