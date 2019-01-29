CAR: Amnesty, power-sharing as main hurdles to peace talks

Peace talks between the Central African government and armed groups, which began in Khartoum, Sudan, last Thursday, continue this week with amnesty and power-sharing as the main stumbling blocks to reaching an agreement.According to Ange Maxime Kazangui, the minister of Communication who doubles as government spokesman, “all parties hope to emerge from this dialogue with an agreement that can bring peace in the CAR. A draft crisis resolution agreement is in the consultation process”.

However, an amnesty for the armed groups and their participation in a unity government was rejected by the officials from Bangui.

Yet, according to Abacar Sabone, a political adviser to one of the 14 rebel movements, the issue of amnesty is crucial for the resolution of the crisis.

“Peace is priceless and people who suffer have to be taken into account. Sacrifices are needed. If we want peace, we must forgive some people and move towards national reconciliation. This is not an insult to the memory of the victims but to save what is left”, Sabone opined.

He went on to remind those in the talks that “the war has bereaved all Central African families, whether Christian or Muslim. They are all concerned by the amnesty for armed groups”.

With regards to power sharing, Sabone said the politico-military groups are seeking participation in a national unity government at the end of the talks.

Their objective is not to share power but to ensure that the stakeholders follow up on the recommendations that will emerge from the talks.

“Nobody has asked for the partition of the country, no-one has demanded the resignation of President Touadera, who is democratically elected” he said.

Despite convening such talks in Khartoum under the auspices of the African Union and the United Nations, the violence is still blighting some parts of CAR largely under rebel control.