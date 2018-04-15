CAR: Bokassa’s son sacked as minister

The minister of Territorial Administration of the Central African Republic, Jean Serge Bokassa, has been sacked by President Faustin Touadera.A decree issued on Saturday confirmed Bokassa’s dismissal on Friday although it remained silent on the reason for his removal.

However, it has been common knowledge that for almost a month Jean Serge Bokassa, son of former president Jean Bédel Bokassa was no longer involved in government activities.

He was reportedly at loggerheads with the cabinet over the decision to put at the disposal of Russian soldiers his late father’s estate located over 80 km southwest of the capital Bangui.

Jean Serge Bokassa was a presidential candidate in the first round of the country’s last elections.

He had thrown his political weight behind current president Faustin Touadera in the run-off.