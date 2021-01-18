CAR court upholds Touadéra’s re-election

Published on 18.01.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The highest court in the Central African Republic on Monday upheld the victory of incumbent president after results were corrected and some polling stations cancelled, APA can report.The Supreme Court credited Touadéra with 53.16 percent of the vote, against Anicet Georges Dologuélé who bagged 21.69 percent.

The turnout rate stood at 35.25 percent.

The National Elections Authority (ANE) had last week confirmed Mr. Touadera’s poll victory.

A total of 17 candidates took part in the December 27 presidential election.