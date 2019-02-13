CAR creates body to resolve retired soldiers’ crisis

An inter-ministerial committee, tasked with looking into the claims of retired soldiers who are demanding accompaniments for their retirement has been set up in the Central African Republic.In an announcement made on national radio on Tuesday, govern,ent spokesman Ange-Maxime Kazagui explained that it was at the end of the last cabinet meeting that the decision to form a committee comprising the ministers of Finance, Defense, Security, and Justice was made.

According to the government spokesman, members of the committee will be assisted by the public prosecutor.

Immediately after its installation, the committee met with the delegates of the former soldiers who ordered their comrades to end the blockade of roads so as to allow a return to smooth normal traffic in Bangui.

Colonel Anicet Saulet, spokesman for the veterans of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) expressed his satisfaction, stressing that the creation of the committee is likely to contribute to the resolution of the crisis.

Since Monday, former FACA soldiers, demanding the effective enforcement measures for their retirement, blocked the main streets of the capital, causing a disruption to traffic.

According to Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, CAR Prime Minister, the protesters are demanding to be paid CFAF 35 million for each retired general, CFAF30 million for each senior officer, CFAF25 million for each officer and CFAF20 million for each non-commissioned officer.

The reconstruction of the CAR army, initiated in 2016 by the international community, resulted in the retirement of 800 personnel of FACA in 2018.