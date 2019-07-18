CAR: Culture of home gardening bores fruits

The culture of home gardening, promoted in Central African Republic capital city of Bangui by several NGOs and partners, including the United Nations, has borne plenty of fruits.The markets of the Central African capital have never seen such a glut of salad, okra, cucumber, melon, tomato, cabbage and carrot.

These agricultural produces come from gardens that have sprouted around houses in the Bangui area, especially the west of the capital. Most of these vegetable growers have traded their fields, whose access has become dangerous because of the militia war against small family farms.

In the wake of reports by several UN agencies alerting of a risk of famine in Central Africa due to the insecurity preventing any rural activity that the idea of redeploying itself in market gardening was born. For its part, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) began distributing seeds and other farming inputs to Bangui people, previously trained in market gardening techniques.

At the end of learning sessions, many Bangui residents have realized that it is possible for them to live on the produce of the land without moving away from their homes.

Provided by agronomists, the training lasted three to nine months during which the future market gardeners learn how to make boards (rows of vegetables), to sow, and to follow the plants. Auditors pay 5.000 CFA francs per month and receive a certificate at the end of their training.

This is the case of Godron Taramboya. He left the Training and Production Center of the National Pioneer Youth (JPN), a state entity specializing in the initiation of school dropouts to grow spinach. After a nine-month training that cost him 10,000 CFA francs, Gordon saw fruits from his garden adjoining his house. Every morning he receives shopkeepers who come to buy his products and, thanks to his proceeds, he takes better care of his family’s health, pays for children’s schooling and provides for their food.

Sylvain Mapouya, a teacher, has also started gardening with the help of his siblings. “After teaching, I tend the garden, along with my young children. The seeds distributed by the associations funded by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the context of the fight against famine in the Central African Republic are used to grow vegetables around us,” Sylvain confesses.

Part of the harvest goes into the family food and the other part is given over to “vegetable-selling women,” many of whom regularly knock on the teacher’s door for supplies. Proud of his new activity, he says with a triumphant smile: “I never break down financially.”

Generally, vegetable sellers buy by row of plants and thus that of the tomato worth 15,000 CFA francs, against 5,000 CFA francs for the salad. The rows of other vegetable products are sold 10,000 CFA francs. Many of the shopkeepers are rather doing well, and some even say that selling a row can yield a 200-percent profit.

Then, we can understand why girls, many schoolgirls on vacation have embarked in the sale of vegetables. A bowl of plastic or aluminum on the head, they go to offer customers various market garden products. “Since the school year ended in June, I accompany Mom for the sale of vegetables. She has her bowl of vegetables and I have mine,” says Jeanine Sopio, a 5th grade student.

While expressing her confidence, she bowed slightly to allow customers to see her offer of chili, salad and okra.

Another young Central African, who required anonymity, does not sell vegetables but considers that this business only brings good. The reason of his mischievous smile is: “My girlfriend, who sells vegetables, always brings me in the afternoon, a liter of palm wine and all that she deems good to make happy when we meet.”