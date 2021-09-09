International › APA

CAR: Djiboutian contingent to reinforce MINUSCA

Published on 09.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is expected to welcome a police unit from Djibouti in December.As a prelude to the deployment of troops, Djibouti’s Colonel Daher Ladieh Waiss led a delegation of officers to the Central African Republic for a preparatory mission.

On Wednesday, at a meeting organized for this purpose, Mankeur Ndiaye, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in the Central African Republic, congratulated “the Djiboutian government (for) agreeing to deploy troops as part of the capacity building of the UN Mission.”

