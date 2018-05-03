CAR faith leaders condemn ‘barbaric’ church attack

Faith leaders in the Central African Republic have unreservedly condemned as barbaric Tuesday’s attack on the Church of Fatima which left some twenty worshippers dead.The Archbishop of Bangui Cardinal Dieudonne Nzapalaïnga, and Imam Kobine Layama, who heads the CAR Islamic Community (CICA) said the attack was unconscionable.

At least twenty people were killed when armed militias stormed the church on May Day.

“The latest tragic events remind us that violence is not a solution, which is why I am appealing to the government and the MINUSCA to spare no effort so that justice can be done to the people of the Central African,” Cardinal Nzapalaïnga said.

He expressed his conviction that “it’s in the most difficult moments that heroes arise and I do not doubt that there exist in the Central African Republic figures who will stand up to say no to violence, to barbarism, to self-destruction.”

Imam Kobine Layama, also expressed similar outrage.

“I do not understand that a person can go and open fire on peaceful worshipers of the Lord loved by all faiths,” he said asking the government “to redouble vigilance especially with people infiltrating the country.”

The faith leaders have called on CAR citizens not to give in to what they called the temptation of blind reprisals likely to plunge the country into anarchy.