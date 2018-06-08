CAR gov’t supports 3000 flood victims

The Central African Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has offered Thursday afternoon kitchen utensils and other material goods to more than 405 families, or 3000 people victims of floods in southern Bangui, following June 4th heavy rain.This support follows the flood’s toll made public by the Central African Red Cross (CRCA) after a raid on the ground to draw this conclusion which is quite heavy. Several houses in the 2nd and 6th Districts of Bangui collapsed, leaving many people without shelter.

This aid helps to relieve these victims who have lost everything following this disaster.

According to Antoine Mbao Bogo, President of the Central African Red Cross, “there are 390 houses that were inhabited by 2800 people from the 6th and part of the 2nd Districts of Bangui who were affected by the heavy rains.”