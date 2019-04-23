CAR: Herders, farmers clashes left six dead

Clashes between farmers and Bororo transhumance herders in Central African Republic resulted in the death of six people and the burning of several huts, reliable sources told APA on TuesdayAccording to a resident of the village of Amo, the clash took place Sunday night when the residents of this locality retaliated against the cattle breeders after hearing that the latter had killed one of them, who wanted to buy an ox. During the clash, the villagers killed five herders and burned several huts in the Bororo area.

For its part, the gendarmerie which is carrying out investigations on the scene of the tragedy maintains that “the conflict occurred under unclear circumstances”.

The administrative authorities of Sibut, arrived in Amo on Monday where they met with the farmers to call them calm while providing humanitarian assistance, the children and women abandoned on the spot by the breeders.

The prosecutor of the Sibut City Court has opened an investigation into this inter-communal violence, according to a local security source.