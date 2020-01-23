CAR opens Consulate General in Morocco’s Laayoune

The Central African Republic, on Thursday, inaugurated a Consulate General in Laayoune at a ceremony chaired by Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita and his CAR counterpart, Sylvie Baipo-Temon.The diplomatic representation is inaugurated in Laayoune, after the Honorary Consulate of Cote d’Ivoire, opened last June, the Consulate General of the Union of the Comoros, which began offering its services in December, as well as the Gabonese Consulate General which was opened last week.

Earlier in on Thursday morning, Mr. Bourita had presided over, along with his colleague from Sao Tome, the opening ceremony of the Consulate General of Sao Tome and Principe in Laayoune, bringing to five, the number of diplomatic representations in the province.