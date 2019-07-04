CAR parliamentarians face bribery probe

The office of the Central African National Assembly says it is investigating corruption allegations on three deputies who reportedly received CFA40 million as bribes from several Chinese companies looking to establish themselves in the country.The accused are Jean Michel Mandaba, president of the said commission, Mathurin Dimbélé Nakoé, 2nd vice-president of the National Assembly, and Service Tezawa.

Since it was installed last, the current legislature has often been fingered in financial scandals.

Last October, parliamentarians had accused Abdou Karim Meckassoua, then Speaker of the National Assembly, of embezzling more than CFA230 million.

This new corruption case comes at a time when it is scrutinising all signed mining contracts.