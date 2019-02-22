CAR PM Simplice Sarandji resigns

The Central African Prime Minister Simplice Mathieu Sarandji has handed in his resignation to President Faustin Archange Touadera on Friday afternoon.Sarandji’s resignation paves the way for a new all-inclusive government as required by the peace and reconciliation agreement signed in the Sudanese capital Khartoum last month.

The deal was publicly signed in Bangui on 6 February by all parties to the negitiations.

The premier’s resignation was expected since the signing of the peace agreement to the point that some people thought he was delaying its implementation for not having done so immediately after the deal was struck.

Simplice Mathieu Sarandji was appointed PM shortly after President Touadera was sworn-in in March 2016.

He kept his position despite the August 2017 cabinet reshuffle.

Many political observers had expressed their wish for another PM to be appointed to form the new all-inclusive government as mandated by the Khartoum peace deal.

Sarandji’s reappointment as PM could be a stumbling block for the peace deal since he is viewed as one the grandees of the ruling majority.