CAR president arrives in Kigali for state visit to Rwanda

Published on 05.08.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra arrived here on Thursday for a state visit to Rwanda as the two countries are expected to deepen bilateral ties and promote practical cooperation.During the visit, President Touadéra and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame are expected to witness the signing of important cooperation documents.

President Touadéra will also attend a State Luncheon hosted in his honour by his host President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

In October 2019, Rwandan President Paul Kagame visited the Central African Republic (CAR), for a one-day state visit, at the invitation of his counterpart President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

This the first visit Kagame has held to the CAR since President Touadéra assumed office in March 2016, following an interim government that was established in the aftermath of civil conflict.

Rwanda is the top contributor of peacekeeping forces in CAR with 1,370 troops and 430 police.

Rwandan soldiers have since 2016 provided protection for President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and other top government officials in CAR.