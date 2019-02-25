CAR president names new Prime Minister

The President of the Central African Republic Faustin Touadera, has appointed Firmin Ngrébada as Prime Minister, replacing Simplice Mathieu Sarandji who resigned last week, under a decree issued on Monday afternoon in Bangui.Until his appointment, Mr. Ngrébada was Chief of Staff to the President. He led the government delegation to the peace talks in Khartoum, Sudan, which resulted in the signing of a Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement between 14 armed groups and the government on 6 February 2019 in Bangui.

Ngrébada has been a close collaborator of President Touadera for a long time. At the time when the latter held the post of Prime Minister under François Bozizé’s regime, he was his Deputy Cabinet Director, while Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, whom he had just replaced in the Prime Ministry, was the Cabinet Director.

It therefore has a heavy responsibility to form the inclusive government provided for in the Khartoum Agreement.

It was under the aegis of the African Union and the United Nations that this Peace Agreement on Peace and National Reconciliation was negotiated in Khartoum from 22 January to 5 February 2019.