International › APA

Happening now

CAR President to visit Rwanda, talk security, investments

Published on 04.08.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

A state visit by Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to Rwanda Thursday heralds more security issues and progress on joint investment across different sectors, a diplomatic source confirmed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.According to officials, President Touadéra is scheduled to hold one-on-one talks with his host President Paul Kagame, bilateral talks as well as witness the signing of a number of agreements.

The visit seeks to strengthen existing cooperation such as in security as well as private sector partnership, it said.

Rwanda is one of the major troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping operation in CAR and has deployed a contingent of protection force to help in restoring security in the country.

The visit comes following the previous state visit in October 2019 by Rwandan President Paul Kagame to Central African Republic (CAR) whereby the two leaders witnessed the signature of various agreements focusing on defense, oil, investment promotion and mining.

Rwanda is the top contributor of peacekeeping forces in the C.A.R. with a mission of some 1,370 army troops as well as 430 police personnel.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top