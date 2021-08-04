CAR President to visit Rwanda, talk security, investments

A state visit by Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to Rwanda Thursday heralds more security issues and progress on joint investment across different sectors, a diplomatic source confirmed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.According to officials, President Touadéra is scheduled to hold one-on-one talks with his host President Paul Kagame, bilateral talks as well as witness the signing of a number of agreements.

The visit seeks to strengthen existing cooperation such as in security as well as private sector partnership, it said.

Rwanda is one of the major troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping operation in CAR and has deployed a contingent of protection force to help in restoring security in the country.

The visit comes following the previous state visit in October 2019 by Rwandan President Paul Kagame to Central African Republic (CAR) whereby the two leaders witnessed the signature of various agreements focusing on defense, oil, investment promotion and mining.

Rwanda is the top contributor of peacekeeping forces in the C.A.R. with a mission of some 1,370 army troops as well as 430 police personnel.