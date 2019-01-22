CAR protagonists poised for Khartoum talks

Central African Republic government officials have left Bangui for the Sudanese capital Khartoum ahead of the next round of reconciliation talks with representatives of armed militias active in the strife-torn country.Talks will be held in the Sudanese capital on Thursday aimed at bringing an end to the strife in CAR.

The government delegation left Bangui aboard a flight chartered by the UN mission in the country responsible for the logistics of the dialogue.

They number one hundred attendees including government officials, civil society members, politicians, victims of conflict and some armed groups active in CAR.

The dialogue should provide stakeholders with the opportunity to reach an agreement to end the crisis.

Some participants say they will have to spend two weeks in the Sudanese capital.

The talks are likely to last at least two weeks, according to some participants.

The peace dialogue is convened under the initiative of the African Union and the United Nations.

Its organization has been the subject of negotiations between the government and the African Union, which had called for the talks to be held at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Russian Federation, a new partner of the CAR, has shown its interest in the process of pacification of the country by organizing a meeting with the armed groups in Khartoum aimed at finding solutions to the security crisis of the country in last October.

This parallel initiative seems to be in competition with that of the AU and the UN.

The choice of Khartoum was approved by CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera during a joint visit of the AU, the UN and neighboring countries.

This reconciliation dialogue is the umpteenth effort aimed at ending the conflict which has plagued CAR since 2013.