CAR regular army recaptures rebel-held Bossangoa

Published on 24.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The Central African Republic’s army and their allies have regained control of the town of Bossangoa from armed groups of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), APA learned on Wednesday.“I welcome the capture of the town of Bossangoa by our forces and their allies today. Law and order will be re-established in Bossangoa and the entire Ouham Prefecture,” Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada wrote on his Facebook page.

Located 280 km north of the CAR capital Bangui, Bossanga is the stronghold of former President François Bozize.

CAR’s former leader is accused by the international community and the Central African government of backing the CPC rebels.

