CAR resorts to social media to stem hate messages

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for the Stabilization of Central Africa (MINUSCA) and the High Council for Communication (HCC) are poised to use social media in an awareness campaign against hate messages and incitement to violence.“The campaign will feature a national program against messages coming from hate-mongers using social media” MINUSCA spokesman, Vladimir Montéro told a press conference in Bangui on Thursday.

He recalled that the fight against hate messages is at the heart of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2399, which requested the expert group on the Central African Republic work with MINUSCA and collect any evidence of acts of incitement to violence, particularly of ethnic or religious motivations, that endanger the peace, stability or security of the country.

The campaign is the fruit of a partnership between MINUSCA, the High Council of Communication, faith and political leaders as well as civil society groups, namely the Association of Central African Bloggers, the Network of Human Rights Reporters, media professionals and media regulators.

The politico-military crisis plaguing CAR is the subject of hateful comments on social media, undermining efforts to bring about social cohesion or national unity.