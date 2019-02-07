CAR: Senegal’s Mankeur Ndiaye appointed MINUSCA head

The former head of Senegalese diplomacy, Mankeur Ndiaye has been appointed at the helm of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for the Stabalization of the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).He replaces Parfait Onanga Anyanga, who has been in office since 2015, a UN press release reveals.

Mankeur Ndiaye takes over from Gabon’s Anyanga, who took part in the peace talks between CAR’s government and armed groups that led to the signing of a peace and national reconciliation agreement in Bangui on 6 February.

Onanga Anyanga signed on behalf of the UN.

The Senegalese has the heavy responsibility of contributing to the implementation of this peace deal which was the subject of staunch exchanges in Khartoum, Sudan, between the government and the armed groups.

Mankeur Ndiaye is the second Senegalese to lead MINUSCA after General Babacar Gueye who opened the UN mission, but had to resign in August 2015 against the backdrop of widespread allegations of sexual abuse involving peacekeepers deployed in the CAR.

The new representative of the UN Secretary General and head of MINUSCA will have to restore the image of the organization in CAR since many peacekeepers are in the hot waters, accused of inaction in the face of the violence of armed groups active in more than 80 percent of the country.

The people of CAR expect the new MINUSCA head to give fresh impetus to the peace mission by further protecting the civilians and restoring the authority of the state, among other things.