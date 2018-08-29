CAR suspends closure of 96 private schools

The Central African government has suspended measures taken earlier to close down 96 private Catholic schools.Wednesday’s suspension is to allow them to prepare for the academic year which resumes on 17 September.

The government took the decision after meeting with the owners of 96 private schools, 36 of which belong to Catholic education centers.

On 14 August, the ministry of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education suspended these private schools for a number of reasons, including non-compliance with the procedures in place to set up private schools, the inadequacy of infrastructure, lack of facilities and due authorization to open and run such facilities.

This move had provoked an outcry from parents against the backdrop of a protracted crisis in the public education sector, which resort to private schools, in order to provide their children with education.

The ministry also denounced, through its measure, the convention linking it to the Catholic Church in terms of education.

It has become, according to the ministry, obsolete and must be renewed.

This is disputed by Catholic institutions on the grounds that the convention must be renewed after a decade and not at the end of a year as the government says.

Private schools have recently mushroomed in CAR, most of them being more interested in profit-making than providing students with proper education.