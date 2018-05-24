CAR: Ties rekindled as Touadera meets Russia’s Putin

Central African President, Faustin Archange Touadera has met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg as their two countries rekindled ties which began in the 1960s.According to the CAR press, the meeting between the two leaders was held as a prelude to the 22nd International Economic Forum which opened in Saint Petersburg on Thursday.

President Touadera is leading a strong delegation of economic operators, including National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Symphorien Mapenzi.

During the talks the two leaders discussed the possibilities of strengthening cooperation in several spheres of human endeavour.

Vladimir Putin reminded his CAR guest that in the 1960s and 70s, his country had sent many specialists in several fields to work in the Central African Republic.

Over 500 Central Africans were trained in Russia before eventually returning and serving their country.

Mr. Putin regretted the fact that such cooperation did not continue, but expressed hope that this visit by President Touadera would facilitate the revival of bilateral cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres.

Since his first visit to Russia last October, President Touadera has revived special relations with Moscow to help end the military and political crisis in CAR.

In November 2017, Russia benefited from a UN Security Council derogation to supply arms to CAR despite an arms embargo on the African country.

It delivered arms to CAR and trained Central African soldiers to use such weapons.

A Russian humanitarian mission is present in some CAR provinces to distribute food and medicines to needy populations.