Car-truck collision kills three in Cote d’Ivoire

A collision between a private car and a truck along Abidjan’s southbound lane PK 142 claimed the lives of three people and injured two others on Friday, APA can report from a security source.In a briefing statement, the fire department (GSPM) which was alerted at about 08:11 am (local time and GMT) to rescue the victims, said a private vehicle veered off its lane and ploughed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to the Road Safety Office (OSER), 95 percent of traffic accidents in Cote d’Ivoire are due to human factors.

In 2019, traffic accidents claimed 24,907 victims, including 537 deaths in Cote d’Ivoire.