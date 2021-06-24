CAR: UN condemns non-respect of int’l humanitarian law

The head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has denounced the human rights “violations” behind the “unprecedented humanitarian crisis” in the countryMankeur Ndiaye is wading into the Central African quagmire. He therefore sounded the alarm during the presentation of the report of the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on the situation in the CAR to the UN Security Council.

“Never in the past have violations and breaches of international humanitarian law attributable to CAR armed forces, bilateral forces and other security personnel (…) matched the proportions documented by the UN Mission in the Central African Republic,” the former Senegalese Foreign Minister revealed on Wednesday.

These facts, he stressed, have caused “new waves of displacement” in the Central African Republic, where “57 percent of the population” are in serious need of humanitarian assistance.

Mr. Ndiaye, in his speech, said that the country led by President Faustin Archange Touadera is experiencing, “in the centre and north-east, an asymmetric war with armed groups from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC).”

For the head of MINUSCA, these rebels, who launched an offensive in mid-December 2020 to overthrow the government, are “mostly responsible for serious human rights violations.”

In addition to this issue, the Senegalese diplomat invited the Security Council members “to maintain the electoral mandate of MINUSCA,” an act that would allow it to provide “its multifaceted support to the national authorities for the holding of local elections in 2022.” To this end, MINUSCA is already working to mobilize $ 10 million dollars.

According to Mankeur Ndiaye, “President Touadera and the stakeholders in the political process are committed to completing the electoral cycle. This attitude is appreciated because these elections should contribute to “decentralised governance, local development and the participation of all citizens in political life, in the interest of their respective localities.”

After listening to the briefing, the Security Council reiterated its “full support” for MINUSCA, welcoming in particular “its leadership.”