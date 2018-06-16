CAR: UN heavyweights veto China arms deal

France, the United Kingdom and the United States have strongly opposed a request by the Central African Republic to acquire arms from China, APA can report Saturday, quoting the Defense ministry in Bangui.The CAR’s Defense Minister, Marie-Noëlle Koyara on June 5 submitted a request to the UN sanctions committee appealing for exemption from an arms embargo to authorize the importation of armored vehicles machine guns, tear gas grenades and other equipment and ammunition for the police and the army from China.

The three Western nations have defended their opposition to the request by Bangui, saying CAR is not threatened by air attack to warrant soliciting for these types of weapons.

They said securing these weapons from the port of Douala in Cameroon to the CAR is not guaranteed.

Although the request was supported by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Paris, London and Washington vetoed the proposed arms shipment from China.

A mission of experts from the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee is staying in CAR to assess the sanctions regime on the arms embargo.

Unlike China, Russia had sought and obtained from the UN Security Council in December 2017 the easing of the arms embargo on the CAR.

This allowed the country to send weapons and train some elements of the Central African Armed Forces in weapons-handling.