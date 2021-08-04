CAR: UNMISCA condemns attack on civilians

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (UNMISCA) has categorised an attack, which took place last week in Mann village 470 km northwest of Bangui, as “a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”At dawn on 31 July, “armed elements, allegedly affiliated to the 3Rs (Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation), launched an attack against the position of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA),” said a UN statement shared with APA on Wednesday.

Immediately after receiving details of the incident, the UN Mission dispatched to the scene “a rapid intervention force, supported by an aerial reconnaissance mission.”

Through this strategy, it “immediately ensured the protection of civilians upon its arrival by exfiltrating them from the areas of clashes, before pushing the armed fighters out of the village.”

However, the attack resulted in seven deaths and several injuries among the population of Mann the statement said.

According to UNMISCA, the attackers could be prosecuted for “war crimes.”

It extended its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In accordance with its mandate, UNMISCA “has reinforced the security arrangements in the area in collaboration with national troops.

The UN Mission which said it intends to spare no effort to put an end to such attacks and fight impunity, has vowed to back any investigation to determine responsibility and bring the perpetrators to justice.