Archbishop Emeritus of Douala, Christian Cardinal Tumi has been awarded this year’s edition of the Nelson Mandela Memorial prize for his role in promoting peace and human rights in Cameroon.

He saw off competition from Achaleke Christian and Edith Kah Walla to grab the award organised every year by the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation to celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela and his fight for justice in the society.

Receiving the award on behalf of Cardinal Tumi, Father Michael Tchoumbou thanked all those who voted for the prelate and said it is a call for all Cameroonians to join hands advocate for peace, justice and human rights in the country.

Christian Cardinal Tumi has for the past year brought together religious leaders from various denominations under the Anglophone General Conference to brainstorm on ways of putting down proposals for an inclusive dialogue to end the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Though the conference has suffered several adjournments, the Cardinal remains defiant and confident it will take place as his team continues to do background work.

The Nelson Mandela Memorial award was part of activities to mark the Nelson Mandela Day organised by the Foretia Foundation on Wednesday July 17 in Yaounde.

Amongst other activities was a panel discussion that brought together panelists like human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho, Suzanne Bih Awenti and Marylse Noussi who all urged youths to be active but responsible in their fight for peace and justice.

Staff of the foundation round off their activities on Nelson Mandela’s memorial with a clean up campaign later today.