Carlos Alcaraz with his victory at the US Open becomes the youngest world number one in the men’s ATP ranking turning Nadal and Djokovic’s pages

He is just 19 years old. As the popular saying explains, to well-born souls, value does not wait for several years. Carlos Alcaraz is the perfect illustration of this. The Spanish beyond being the rising star of tennis is now considered the new king of Spain.

His victory last Sunday at the US Open over Casper Ruud in four sets on September 12, 2022, took him to the top of the world tennis man ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). Since the creation of the association in 1973, never has a 20-year-old player reached such a position.

He thus comes to move the lines long occupied by his compatriot Rafael Nadal, or the Swiss, Roger Federer, and the Serbian, Novak Djokovic. A talent to follow during the next Grand Slams.