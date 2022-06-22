Carrefour to open Cameroon’s first ever hypermarket on 6 July 2022 in Yaounde

This shopping centre will house a Carrefour hypermarket, the first retail space of its kind in Cameroon. In sub-Saharan Africa, Cameroon will thus become the second country to host a hypermarket , after Côte d’Ivoire, which has two.

“PlaYce is a modern and attractive shopping centre. It includes a hypermarket and about fifty shops and restaurants. The Carrefour hypermarket will cover a sales area of 4,000 m2. It will offer a wide range of food and non-food products. Quality products at the most competitive prices,” says Luc Demez, the managing director of Cfao Retail Cameroon, the partner with which Carrefour is rolling out its expansion policy in Africa.

In terms of shops, the PlaYce shopping centre will catalyse the expansion in Cameroon of major international brands such as Lacoste, Yves Rocher, Jules, La Grande Récré and BUT. To these international brands, which will rub shoulders with local brands, we learn, will be added bank branches, mobile phone services, restaurant and leisure areas. All of which, according to Luc Demez, will make PlaYce a “real place to live in the heart of the city of Yaounde.

An investment whose initial cost was announced at 30 billion FCFA the PlaYce shopping centre should enable the creation of about 1,000 jobs in optimum operation. About 300 of them will be employed directly by the Carrefour hypermarket, which will “further strengthen the support and accompaniment of local suppliers and producers,” says the CEO of Cfao Retail Cameroon.

With the effective opening of the PlaYce shopping centre, the Carrefour-Cfao Retail duo will now have six supermarkets in Cameroon, four of which are in the city of Douala (the Carrefour Market supermarkets in Bonamoussadi, Akwa, Douala Grand Mall, and the Supeco supermarket in Akwa) and two in Yaoundé (Carrefour Market Ekié and the PlaYce shopping centre).

With the opening of the PlaYce shopping centre in Yaoundé, Carrefour and Cfao Retail are thus completing the first phase of their expansion programme in Cameroon, which is expected to cost around 80 billion FCFA.