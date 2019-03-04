CAR‘s new cabinet not all-inclusive enough – militias

Several armed militias in the Central African Republic have slammed the composition of the new cabinet as not representative enough.Reacting to it on Monday, the groups rued the fact that they are not part of the new government although it was supposed to reflect the terms of the peace deal signed in Khartoum on February 6.

In a statement to APA, the Popular Front for the Renaissance of CAR (FRPC) ruled out participating in a charade masquerading as a government on the grounds that it is the former cabinet that has been brought back.

According to the leaders of the armed group based in the northeast, this is a violation of the Khartoum peace agreement.

The Central African People’s Democratic Front (FDPC), based in the west of CAR also accused President Faustin Touadéra and his Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada of failing to comply with the provisions of the Khartoum peace agreement, which provides for an all-inclusive government with representatives from all armed groups that are signatories to the deal.

To show their dissatisfaction over their absence from the cabinet, members of the armed group blocked National Road No. 1 to Cameroon on Monday.

The rebel Unity for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) movement, which occupies the south-east and centre of the country, amassed its generals in the village of Gbokologbo to mull a position to be pursued against the new cabinet, which was deemed not to be in conformity with the Khartoum agreement.

Only six of the 14 armed groups that signed the peace and national reconciliation agreement are represented in the new so-called all-inclusive government.

It was under the aegis of the African Union and the United Nations that the peace agreement was signed in Bangui on 6 February.

Initially, it was initialled at the last AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.