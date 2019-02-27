CAR’s new PM Ngrebada assumes office

Simplice Mathieu Sarandji who resigned as prime minister of the Central African Republic last week has handed over to his successor Firmin Ngrebada.The handing over to the new Premier took place on Wednesday in the capital Bangui.

Sarandji prayed for Ngrébada’s success in the discharge of his new responsibilities.

He hailed his successor for the brilliant work he had done while in the administration.

Ngrebada acknowledged the sensitiveness of the new government’s tasks of bringing security, peace and national reconciliation to the country.

The new cabinet that Ngrebada will form must be inclusive, according to Article 21 of the Khartoum Peace Agreement.