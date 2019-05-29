CAR’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission begins work

The Central African Republic’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission created within the framework of the Khartoum peace agreement signed in Bangui in February, began work in earnest on Tuesday under the auspices of the Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Flavien Mbata.Article 11 of the Khartoum agreement provides for the establishment of an inclusive commission, which objective is to work on all aspects of the conflict, including the issue of victims, investigating crimes throughout the country and the qualification of offences.

The members of the commission are representatives of armed groups, the government, as well as other signatories to the Khartoum agreement, including countries in the sub-region, the African Union and the United Nations.