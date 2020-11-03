Casablanca tramway lines project gets €1.5m AFD boost

International › APA

Published on 03.11.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

The French Development Agency (AFD) and Casa-Transport company on Monday signed a loan agreement worth €100 million, coupled with a technical assistance grant of €,000 to build two new lines of the tramway in Casablanca.This is expected to improve the mobility of Casablanca residents in a sustainable manner, according to a statement.

 This financing will make it possible to increase the supply of public transport accessible to the greatest number of people, promote the use of a clean and low carbon mode of commuting and improve the quality of service of public transport, the statement noted.

 The technical and financial partnership between Casa Transport and AFD began in 2012 with an initial financing of €23 million for the construction of the city’s first tramway line.

This was followed by a second financing of €30 million in 2017 for the construction of the second line.

 These loans were accompanied by grants of €1.8 million to finance strategic studies and technical assistance on the environmental and social spheres.

 

