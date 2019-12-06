Case against 37 Cameroonians deported from Nigeria adjourned

The case against 37 Cameroonians who were deported from Nigeria and detained in Yaounde has been adjourned to January 2, 2020.

The case was adjourned even before hearing on grounds on the unavailability of the President of the Yaounde Military tibunal.

The 37 Cameroonians were arrested in Taraba state, Nigeria in December 2017 before they were deported to Cameroon where they were detained at the Gendarmerie headquarters for months.

They were later transferred to the Kondengui maximu security prison where they are held alongside several detainess of the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The 37 persons are accused of secession, rebellion, hostility against the fatherland, illegal migration…etc Their lawyers have dismissed the charges describing them as politically motivated.