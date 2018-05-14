Catholic Archbishop tasks Nigerian media on fake news

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has urged media practitioners in the country to refrain from reporting fake news.Onaiyekan, who gave the advice on Sunday in Abuja at a forum to mark the 2018 World Communications Day, noted that fake news destroys character and communal living.

He also advised journalists to desist from sharing or lifting unverified sources of information from social media as this is capable of destroying the peaceful co-existence of a country.

Onaiyekan said that media men should continue to work in truth in pursuit of peace.

The cleric, who spoke on the theme, “Journalism for Peace,” stressed that communications emanated from God right from creation and that the church had always encouraged peaceful and sustainable communication in the family and society.

“Media men and women are called to work in truth and in the pursuit of peace. The church wants good news to reach the whole world, but we can’t achieve this without the media.

“It is as a result of this that the church is investing in the training of media personnel, especially in social media,” he said.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to unite the nation and usher in enduring peace.

He advised Nigerians not to despair, but have absolute faith in the ability of the president to bring sustainable development and unity of purpose.

Kachikwu said that the president was really working round the clock to ensure that peace was maintained in our nation and that he was committed to improving the lot of the citizenry and appealed to Nigerians to give him a chance.

“We know things are tough, but tough times don’t last forever and we shall overcome. I can assure you Nigeria will soon return to its old glory,” he said.