Catholic Bishops’ Conference calls on parents to educate their children on sexuality

Published on 11.11.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Ghana has admonished parents to take up the responsibility

of educating their children about sexuality.The Bishops urged the parents to lead the process instead of allowing foreign interests to fund the

government and draw up the programme on sexuality education/

The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, explained that the issue

of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) that became topical issue in the country recently, would not

have arisen if parents played a good missionary role in the lives of their children.

Addressing the 2019 Plenary Assembly of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Cape Coast on Monday,

Bishop Naameh said that parents should rise up and provide a proper parental role in the lives of their children.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society groups in Ghana have questioned the supposed introduction of the CSE, which

is believed to be capable of exposing the pupils to Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT)

lifestyles.

However, the government has denied that it introduced the CSE in schools through Ghana Education

Service and the Education Ministry.

The Ghana government and the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)

launched the CSE programme this year in a bid to empower adolescents and young people to attain

a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and the programme is being financed by Sweden and Ireland

with 24million euros.

The programme is known as “Our right, Our lives, Our Future (O³).